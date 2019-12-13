Authorities are asking the public to help solve a Christmas crime after 78 trees were stolen from a Christmas tree farm near Puyallup under the cover of darkness.

The trees vanished from the Snowshoe Evergreen Christmas Tree Farm off state Route 162 sometime between Saturday night and Monday morning, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office. They’re valued at more than $6,000.

The Sheriff’s Office doesn’t have a description of the suspect or suspects, but said in a tweet that it’s “guessing their heart is an empty hole, their brain is full of spiders, & they’ve got garlic in their soul.”

Deputies believe the suspect or suspects accessed the area using the Foothills Trail, then cut and dragged the trees across the property.

Photos of the crime scene show short stumps, which appear to have been cleanly hacked, where the trees used to stand.