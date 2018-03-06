The suspect surrendered when police arrived at his home and has been booked into the Pierce County Jail for investigation of second-degree murder.

FREDERICKSON — Police say they arrested a 20-year-old man in connection with a fatal stabbing outside a Pierce County gas station after his grandmother turned him in.

KOMO-TV reports that sheriff’s deputies responded late Monday to a call reporting a fight at the Canyon Road Gas & Deli in the Frederickson area.

The caller told them a man had been stabbed and got into a car before passing out. Other witnesses said the man’s car was driving in reverse in circles in the parking lot before they managed to get inside the car, stop it and pull him out.

Medics attempted CPR but were unable to revive the 18-year-old.

Half an hour later, authorities say, a woman called to report that her 20-year-old grandson had just returned home and that she believed he had stabbed someone. The grandson surrendered when police arrived and has been booked into the Pierce County Jail for investigation of second-degree murder.