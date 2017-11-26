Indictment alleges man was on felony probation and not eligible to cast a ballot.
COEUR D’ALENE (AP) — An Idaho man has been indicted on a federal voter fraud charge.
The grand jury found on Nov. 21 that Richard Floyd Farley Jr. submitted a voter registration that he knew was false.
The indictment says Farley voted on Nov. 8, but he failed to reveal that he was legally disqualified from voting because he’s on felony probation.
The indictment says Farley’s voting rights had not been restored, so he was prohibited from voting.
A message sent to his federal public defender Andrea George was not immediately returned.
Farley is schedule for a video arraignment on Nov. 30 before Judge Ronald Bush in Coeur d’Alene.
