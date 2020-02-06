A fourth suspect was charged Thursday in connection with last month’s gunfight between rival gang members in downtown Seattle, with King County prosecutors accusing an Edmonds woman of felony rendering criminal assistance for driving her boyfriend and a second alleged shooter to Las Vegas and hiding them in a hotel room.

On Wednesday, prosecutors charged Marquise Tolbert and William Toliver, both 24, with first-degree murder, six counts of first-degree assault and unlawful possession of a firearm, accusing them of indiscriminately firing at people on a crowded sidewalk at Third Avenue and Pine Street during the Jan. 22 evening commute. One woman was killed, a second woman remains hospitalized, and four men and a 9-year-old boy were treated for gunshot wounds, including the shooters’ intended target.

That man, 21-year-old Jamel Jackson, is a member of the Deuce 8 street gang and was seen on video-surveillance footage exchanging words with Tolbert and Toliver before Toliver fired the first shot at Jackson, charging papers say. Jackson returned fire with a 9-mm handgun and fled the scene, but police say none of his bullets killed or injured any of the victims. Meanwhile, Tolbert and Toliver — members of the rival Hoovers gang — were seen on the footage running south on Third while shooting behind them to the north, striking all of the victims, according to charging papers.

Jackson was arrested the night of the shootings at Harborview Medical Center and remains jailed in lieu of $250,000 bail. He is charged with first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Three days after the shootings, prosecutors say 26-year-old Daaoshara Galbert — who also uses the alias Daaoshara Degrate — drove Tolbert and Toliver to Las Vegas in her burgundy Lexus. When she checked into a Las Vegas hotel, she registered the room in her name alone “and harbored the suspects Tolbert and Toliver in that room before they were arrested,” charging papers say.

Galbert is Tolbert’s girlfriend, King County Senior Deputy Prosecutor Mary Barbosa wrote in charging papers. She is now wanted on a $250,000 arrest warrant and can be extradited from all 50 states, according to prosecutors.

“Within 16 hours of this crime, the names and photographs of Marquise Tolbert and William Toliver were released by the Seattle Police Department identifying Tolbert and Toliver as the suspects in the murder and shootings. Images identifying the two men as the suspects in this case were widely broadcast by all of the major TV, print and Internet media sources in the area for several days following the crime,” Barbosa wrote.

Tolbert and Toliver were arrested Saturday as they left the Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino by U.S. Marshals and members of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, according to a news release issued this week by the U.S. Marshals Service. They waived extradition back to Washington in court appearances Tuesday but as of Thursday, they were still listed as inmates in the Clark County Detention Center in Las Vegas. Both men are scheduled to be arraigned in King County on Feb. 19.

Charging papers say Tolbert, Toliver and Galbert were all seen on video-surveillance footage inside the hotel and its parking garage. After Tolbert and Toliver were arrested, police obtained a search warrant for Galbert’s car.

The charges against Galbert say she was last seen in Las Vegas on Saturday and her current whereabouts are unknown. When police searched her Lexus, they found a receipt from a South King County gun shop — and discovered through reviewing video-surveillance footage from the gun shop that Tolbert had used cash to purchase an extended magazine clip for a .380-caliber handgun 4 ½ hours before the Jan. 22 shootings. He was driving what appeared to be Galbert’s Lexus and was wearing the same clothes he was later seen wearing in video-surveillance footage from the shooting scene.

At the shooting scene, police recovered 11 .380-caliber casings and nine .40-caliber casings, the charges say.

Galbert has been wanted on a $15,000 bench warrant since Jan. 30 for failing to appear in court for a scheduled hearing in an unrelated criminal case, court records show. She was charged in September 2016 with first-degree possession of stolen property, accused of stealing more than $7,600 worth of cosmetics and more than $9,200 worth of clothing from nine stores in Redmond and Bellevue, the records say. She has prior convictions for theft, identity theft and possession of stolen property.