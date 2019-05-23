A 19-year-old woman was arrested after a shooting in Tukwila on Wednesday night seriously injured a 17-year-old girl, according to the Tukwila Police Department.

The victim, who is from Tacoma, was in serious condition at Harborview Medical Center’s intensive-care unit Thursday night, said hospital spokeswoman Susan Gregg.

Tukwila police responded to the shooting at a gas station near Southcenter mall around 9 p.m. Wednesday. Officers identified the 19-year-old from Lacey as a suspect and arrested her around midnight, according to a statement from police.

She was booked into King County Jail on Thursday.

The suspect and victim knew each other, according to detectives, who are still investigating the shooting.