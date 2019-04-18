Pierce County sheriff’s deputies are looking for a “brazen, sociopathic and dangerous” person who pistol-whipped and shot a clerk at a gas station south of Tacoma, leaving the clerk seriously wounded.

The sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post that the armed robber entered the Union 76 gas station on Golden Given Road in Midland around 1 a.m. Wednesday, hit the clerk in the face with a gun, forced the clerk to open the register, grabbed some money, shot the clerk, grabbed more money and fled.

“This makes this guy very brazen, sociopathic and dangerous,” Pierce County Sheriff’s Department spokesman Ed Troyer told KOMO News. “The suspect came in and immediately beat the clerk, pistol-whipped him, took the money and then shot him.”

Surveillance video shows the suspect later returning to take more cash.

The clerk was taken to a nearby hospital and was in serious condition as of Wednesday afternoon, police said.

Warning: The following video may be disturbing.