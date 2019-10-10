A sex offender who was the subject of a fugitive alert after he cut off his GPS tracker Monday was found and arrested in Enumclaw on Thursday morning, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office.

Ronald Clayton was convicted of rape and assault when he was 16, for entering a Pierce County woman’s home with a gun, binding her, raping her and choking her nearly to death, according to court documents. He was released in September 2011 after serving an 18-year-sentence, but then was convicted of other crimes including failing to register as a felony sex offender in Pierce and Kitsap counties and possessing a controlled substance in Lewis County, a Department of Corrections (DOC) spokesperson said.

In 2017, he was again convicted of failing to register as a sex offender and was sentenced to 24 months. He was released Saturday and told authorities he planned to stay at the Tacoma Rescue Mission, but didn’t show up, said Pierce County Sheriff’s detective Ed Troyer.

Earlier this week, Troyer told Washington’s Most Wanted that Clayton is dangerous and needs to be found. “We don’t know if he can even conform or act OK in society. This is somebody that needs to get picked up,” he said.

The Sheriff’s Office said in a tweet Thursday that he had been arrested “thanks to good old fashioned police work” by the DOC and U.S. Marshal’s Office, with help at the scene from Enumclaw police. They did not provide other details about the arrest or where he was found.

Troyer was found in possession of methamphetamine and is being held on drug charges and an escape warrant, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Great news! Ronald Clayton was arrested minutes ago in Enumclaw thanks to good old fashioned police work by DOC & Marshals, with help at the scene by Enumclaw PD. Clayton was found in possession of meth, is being help on drug charge & escape warrant. — Pierce Co Sheriff (@PierceSheriff) October 10, 2019

Seattle Times reporter Christine Clarridge contributed to this report.