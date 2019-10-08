A fugitive alert has been issued for a Level III sex offender who was expected to be in Tacoma but cut off his GPS tracker on Monday.

Ronald Clayton was convicted of rape and assault when he was 16 for entering a woman’s home with a gun, binding her, raping her and strangling her nearly to death, according to Q13 News. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison and released in September 2011.

More recently, he was incarcerated for two years in Connell, east of Yakima, for failure to register as a sex offender, Q13 reports.

When he was released Saturday, he told authorities he planned to stay at the Tacoma Rescue Mission, but he has not shown up, Pierce County Sheriff’s Detective Ed Troyer told the station.

“We have no idea where he is. He’s been in prison for many, many years. We don’t know if he can even conform or act OK in society. This is somebody that needs to get picked up,” Troyer told Q13. “And, like I always say, don’t try to approach him. Let the police do their job.”

According to Washington’s Most Wanted, Clayton is 6 feet tall, weighs 222 pounds and likely is traveling on foot.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call Crime Stoppers of Tacoma-Pierce County at 1-800-222-TIPS.