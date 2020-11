Homicide detectives in Tacoma are investigating a shooting early Friday that killed a 55-year-old man and wounded another.

Officers called to the shooting, reported at 12:30 a.m. in 2100 block of East 60th Street, found the 55-year-old unresponsive and a 42-year-old man with a non-life threatening injury, according to the Tacoma Police Department.

Life saving measures were attempted but the unresponsive man was declared dead at the scene, police said.