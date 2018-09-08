BNSF Railway halted freight trains on its mainline Saturday evening after possible gunshots were heard by a crew boarding a train at the Airport Way switching yard near Boeing Field in Seattle, a BNSF spokesman said.

BNSF Railway halted freight trains on its busy mainline Saturday evening after possible gunshots were heard by a crew boarding a train at the Airport Way South switching yard near Boeing Field in Seattle, a BNSF spokesman said.

Seattle police, BNSF and other police agencies were investigating, said spokesman Gus Melonas, adding that all employees had been accounted for as investigators sought to determine whether shots were fired.

Five trains were stopped on the main route and work was halted at the switching yard after the sounds were heard about 6 p.m., Melonas said.