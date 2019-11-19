A Pierce County couple found dead at their home after a murder-suicide Sunday have been identified.

Investigators believe William Christopher Cranston, a 57-year-old Fox Island resident, fatally shot his wife while she was on the phone with 911 dispatchers reporting that her husband had a gun.

Pierce County sheriff’s deputies arrived at the couple’s home in the 1100 block of Queets Place and found LeAnn Michele Cranston dead outside the house.

The 48-year-old woman died of multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Medical Examiner’s Office.

William Cranston was found dead of a gunshot wound to the head. His death was ruled a suicide.

The shootings took place about 5 p.m. Sunday.

Dispatchers said LeAnn Cranston was briefly on the phone to report her husband with a gun when they heard several gunshots.

The couple married in 2006 and did not have children.

They filed for divorce in September 2018, but in March they ended the proceedings with a joint notice of reconciliation.

Records indicate the Cranstons went to counseling but could not work out their problems.

Two months ago, they again filed for divorce.