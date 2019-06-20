Four women involved with illicit activities at massage parlors in Silverdale, Bremerton and Poulsbo were arrested Thursday afternoon, according to the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office.

State and local police have been investigating several illegal massage parlors in Kitsap County for months, the sheriff’s office said in a statement. Officials executed search warrants Thursday for H20 Massage in Silverdale, The New You in Poulsbo, and Orchid Spa and Undo Stress Spa in Bremerton,. They arrested the women — ages 51, 54, 57 and 61 — on prostitution charges shortly after 12 p.m., the statement said.

Police expect additional arrests as the investigation continues.

“Our hope is with this opportunity that these human trafficking victims are able leave their trafficker and reconstruct their lives,” West Sound Narcotics Enforcement Team spokesman Jon VanGesen said in the statement. “This investigation is just one step in disrupting these transnational criminal organizations and removing them from Kitsap County.”

No further information was immediately available.