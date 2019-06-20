Four women involved with illegal activities at massage parlors in Silverdale, Bremerton and Poulsbo were arrested Thursday afternoon, according to the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office.

State and local police have been investigating several illegal massage parlors in Kitsap County for 18 months, said West Sound Narcotics Enforcement Team spokesman Jon VanGesen. Officials executed search warrants Thursday for H20 Massage in Silverdale, The New You in Poulsbo, and Orchid Spa and Undo Stress Spa in Bremerton, the Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. They arrested the women — ages 51, 54, 57 and 61 — on investigation of prostitution shortly after noon, according to the statement.

“We got information from former clients, info from neighboring businesses and residents, and tips from the community,” VanGesen said. “The biggest thing we found out is … a good portion of the clientele were active-duty military or DoD contractors.”

Police expect additional arrests as the investigation continues.

“Our hope is with this opportunity that these human trafficking victims are able to leave their trafficker and reconstruct their lives,” VanGesen said in the statement. “This investigation is just one step in disrupting these transnational criminal organizations and removing them from Kitsap County.”

No further information was immediately available.