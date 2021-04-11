Three people, including a 2-year-old, were injured in a shooting at 23rd Avenue South and South Jackson Street in the Central District on Sunday afternoon, police said.

The 2-year-old was in critical condition, Seattle police spokesperson Valerie Carson said. Police did not immediately have information about the condition of the two adult men who were also injured.

The shooting was reported at approximately 3:25 p.m.

The victims were taken to the hospital in private vehicles, according to police, and the Seattle Fire Department said its crews were not dispatched to the call.

