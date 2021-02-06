Four people were shot in Tacoma early Saturday and one died, according to the Tacoma Police Department.

Police responded to reports of a shooting at a business in the 3600 block of East McKinley Avenue, near the McKinley Hill area, just after 2 a.m., according to a Police Department statement.

Officers found three victims, one of whom was unresponsive. He died at the scene.

A 28-year-old man suffered serious injuries, and a 32-year-old woman had injuries that were not life-threatening, according to police. Both were taken to the hospital.

A private vehicle dropped off the fourth victim, a 34-year-old man, at a hospital. His injuries were not life-threatening, according to police.

Police did not release further information about the shooting, which it is investigating.