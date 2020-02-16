After hours of negotiation between law enforcement and a barricaded suspect, four people who were being held hostage, including two children, were released Sunday from a residence in Issaquah’s Montreux neighborhood where they’d been held since the evening before. The suspect remained in the home, which on Sunday afternoon caught fire, according to officials.

According to a news release posted to the city of Issaquah’s website Sunday, Issaquah police were summoned to the 5200 block of Isola Place Northwest just after 7:30 p.m. on Saturday by a “suspicious circumstance call.”

A 28-year-old man had entered the residence with a handgun, and took hostage the resident, her fiance and her two children, ages 5 and 8 years old. The suspect was described as a relative of the home’s resident and a felony warrant suspect.

After about five-and-a-half hours of negotiation between the suspect and the Issaquah police, assisted by King County’s TAC30 SWAT team and crisis negotiation team and other law enforcement agencies, the resident’s children and fiance were released Sunday “without physical harm.” The home’s resident remained inside with the suspect, but was released later Sunday morning.

As of about 12:30 p.m. Sunday, the suspect was still inside the home, according to officials.

At 1:07 p.m., Issaquah police posted an update on Twitter stating that the house was on fire. No cause was yet determined, but the tweet warned residents that Puget Sound Energy would be cutting off power to all of the houses in the neighborhood. It was not clear whether the suspect was still inside.

With the incident still unfolding, the city of Issaquah’s news post urges Issaquah residents to stay out of the area involved and to follow updates from the Issaquah police’s Twitter account.