Four men from Kent, ages 18 to 22, died at the scene of a one-vehicle crash in Tukwila early Sunday. The driver of the pickup they were in, a 22-year-old Kent man, was booked into jail Monday afternoon on investigation of four counts of vehicular homicide.

After being treated at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, a 22-year-old Kent man was booked into the King County Jail just before 4 p.m. Monday for investigation of four counts of vehicular homicide, according to the Patrol and jail records.

He is accused of speeding east on Highway 518 near the freeway’s intersection with Interstate 405, according to the patrol. Just after 2 a.m. Sunday, the Nissan Titan pickup he was driving went off the road, struck a guardrail, rotated and then hit a concrete bridge pillar, according to a State Patrol.

The driver was ejected from the pickup and landed on the right shoulder; his four passengers, all Kent residents, died at the scene, according to the Patrol.

On Monday, the King County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the four young men who were killed in the crash: Myron Singh, 22; Anthony Perez, 22; Luis Perez, 21; and Juan Carrasco-Rodriguez, 18. All four died from multiple blunt force injuries and their deaths were ruled an accident.

According to Johnson, only one of the four was wearing a seat belt.

The roadway was closed for eight hours while State Patrol troopers investigated.

Court records show the driver was arrested in October 2017 for driving under the influence and reckless endangerment, and pleaded guilty in May to reckless endangerment in Kent Municipal Court. Though he was ordered not to consume alcohol or use any drugs, including marijuana, for two years, he was twice sentenced to jail time for violating the conditions of his suspended sentence, the records say.