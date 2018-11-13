Lumber yard fire was arson, fire officials say. Damages estimated at $4.3 million.

A four-alarm inferno that destroyed a North Queen Anne lumber yard Saturday night was arson, according to the Seattle Fire Department.

The blaze, which sent flames 100 feet into the air, burned Gascoigne Lumber to the ground. The fire department estimated damages at $4.3 million. The fire was the largest structure fire in Seattle in the past eight years. Officials asked for the public’s help in finding a suspect.

“During the course of investigation, [fire investigators] determined the fire was intentionally set, and are ruling it as arson,” The fire department said in a statement Tuesday. The Seattle Police Department’s Arson and Bomb Squad has taken over the investigation.

The property has been turned back over to the owners, who have vowed to rebuild the business.

Two of five buildings on the site, located on Sixth Avenue West and West Ewing Street off West Nickerson Street, collapsed, and another building was too structurally unstable for firefighters to enter on Monday, said Kristin Tinsley, a spokeswoman for the Seattle Fire Department. A couple of engine crews remained on site on “fire watch” throughout the day to deal with hot spots, she said.

The buildings and sheds burned in the fire are leased by Northwest Millwork and Gascoigne Lumber, a family business established in 1926. The building housing Gascoigne’s administrative offices was relatively unscathed.

When firefighters arrived just after 8:40 p.m. Saturday, flames were shooting 100 feet in the air and a warehouse was fully engulfed, Tinsley said. She estimated that 150 firefighters took part in the firefight, dousing the flames from all angles, including from fireboats along the Ship Canal. It took three hours to get the blaze under control. At one point firefighters were pouring 6,000 gallons of water a minute onto the fire, according to officials at Seattle Public Utilities.

Police are also investigating a Nov. 8 arson that caused $250,000 in damage to Seattle Elks Lodge 92, located at 3014 Third Ave. N. The Elks Lodge is less than a mile south of the lumberyard, but Tinsley said Monday there is not yet any indication the two fires are related.