A retired major-crimes detective for the Tukwila Police Department (TPD) has been charged in Pierce County Superior Court with possession of child pornography, according to court records.

Gary Jon Koutouvidis, 61, was charged with four counts of first-degree possession of depictions of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct after the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children notified the Washington State Patrol that a computer with an Internet Protocol later traced to an address in DuPont had downloaded a file Feb. 19. containing images of a girl, estimated to be 6 to 9 years old, engaged in sexually explicit activity.

That tip led detectives to obtain a search warrant that enabled them to trace the computer to a home owned by Koutouvidis in which he lived with his girlfriend, who is a civilian employee of the Tukwila Police Department, according to court documents.

The complaint says that detectives assigned to the case, using several law-enforcement databases, discovered that Koutouvidis was a retired detective with TPD. On April 29, they served a search warrant at his home and seized a computer and a hard drive. A certificate of probable cause states the computer contained 35,385 images, the majority of which “were sexually explicit in nature. There were hundreds of sexually explicit images on the computer,” some of which depicted children believed to be as young as 5 years old, the probable-cause statement says.

Pierce County Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Scott Peters said Koutouvidis was booked into jail on $100,000 bail after the search, but released pending charges, which were filed May 30. He has been summoned to appear Friday for arraignment, according to the court docket.

Koutouvidis’s phone number is not listed. A message seeking comment from his defense attorney, Brad Meryhew, was not immediately returned.

Officer Victor Masters, a spokesman for Tukwila police, said Koutouvidis retired in June 2018 after 30 years with the department. While assigned as a detective with the Major Crimes Unit, he investigated crimes against persons and homicides, Masters said. He also had worked as a patrolman, according to information on the TPD’s website.

Masters said the department is conducting an investigation into Koutouvidis’ girlfriend to determine if she had any knowledge of Koutouvidis’ alleged illegal activities. She has not been charged with a crime and Masters said that, so far, she has not been found to have done anything wrong.