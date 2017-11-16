A former staff member at Kent-Meridian High School was charged Thursday with third-degree rape of a child and communication with a minor for immoral purposes involving a 15-year-old student, according to King County prosecutors.

Kristal Gamble, 33, was booked into the King County Jail on Monday afternoon, jail records show. A judge has since set her bail at $10,000, said Dan Donohoe, a spokesman for Prosecutor Dan Satterberg. Gamble’s last known address is in Olympia, charging papers say.

The alleged victim’s father found communications via Facebook messenger between Gamble and his son on his son’s cellphone in September and the boy’s mother then filed a police report, the charges say. The messages were sent from late April through mid-August.

In an interview with Kent police, the boy told a detective his communications with Gamble initially pertained to school and her offer to possibly be his mentor, charging papers say. Their conversations quickly turned flirtatious, and they began communicating regularly using Facebook messenger.

Gamble would also “video call” the boy, sometimes flashing her breasts at him, sending him sexual photos of herself and engaging in sexually-explicit conversations, the charge says. The boy saved screen shots of their communications on his phone, according to prosecutors.

Gamble is accused of offering the student sex in return for maintaining good attendance and repeatedly seeking to meet up with the boy after school, charging papers say. The 15-year-old told the detective he met Gamble after school only once when they went to a park, where she performed a sex act on him, the charges say. He also said Gamble often appeared to be drunk during their conversations, the charges say.

Child Protective Services (CPS) also initiated an investigation. While she told a CPS investigator she didn’t remember messaging the 15-year-old student, “based on her history, she said she probably did it,” the charges say.

Gamble is scheduled to be arraigned Nov. 30.

It is not clear in charging papers when Gamble, who worked in the high school’s office, left her job, nor is it clear whether she resigned or was fired.