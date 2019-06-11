The former coach of a South King County bowling team was sentenced to 25 years in prison and lifelong federal supervision when he gets out after convictions for the production and possession of child pornography.

Ty Lee Treddenbarger, 54, of Burien, pleaded guilty in October 2018, admitting he photographed and saved images of children between the ages of 13 and 16 being molested, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

U.S. District Judge John C. Coughenour said Treddenbarger committed “a breach of trust as a coach,” noting that the abuse went on for years.

“This defendant not only groomed the victims, he went to great lengths to convince the victims’ parents that he would take care of these children during out-of-state tournaments and overnight events,” U.S. Attorney Brian T. Moran said in a news release.

Court records say that one of the victims disclosed the abuse to a parent in March 2017, which prompted an investigation involving several state and federal law-enforcement agencies, including Des Moines police, the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office and the federal Department of Homeland Security. A search warrant served at Treddenbarger’s home turned up more than 300 images and 12 videos of Treddenbarger abusing the young victims, many while they were drugged and sleeping, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Detectives also found a fake smoke detector and a toiletry bag, both fitted with hidden cameras, which Treddenbarger told police he used to secretly film bowling-team members in hotel showers and bathrooms during tournament trips.

Following the sentence in federal court, Treddenbarger also faces child-molestation charges in King County Superior Court. As part of the plea agreement, any state sentence will run concurrent to the federal prison sentence.