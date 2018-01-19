Michael-Jon Matthew Hickey, better known as Matt Hickey, avoided facing trial on three counts of rape by striking a plea deal with prosecutors.

A former Seattle journalist who adopted the phony online persona of a female talent scout for a porn website to trick women into having sex with him was sentenced Friday to 34 months in prison.

Michael-Jon Matthew Hickey, 41, better known as Matt Hickey, was originally charged in 2016 with three counts of second-degree rape involving three women who were too intoxicated to consent to sex. However, he entered into a plea deal with King County prosecutors last year that allowed him to avoid standing trial on the rape charges.

Instead, he pleaded guilty in November to one count of indecent liberties, two counts of second-degree assault and one count of fourth-degree assault with sexual motivation.

The three victims told Seattle police they drank alcoholic beverages prepared by Hickey, which they did not see him make, the charges say.

A total of nine women came forward and accused Hickey of having sex or attempting to have sex with them under false pretenses, or when they were too intoxicated to consent. His accusers included women who had been lured to Hickey’s apartment by his online female alter ego, Deja Stwalley, and who were told they had to “audition” for porn jobs by having sex with Hickey, the charges say.

In explaining the plea deal with Hickey, Senior Deputy Prosecutor Carla Carlstrom said last year the state faced the risk that the trial judge would sever the rape counts, meaning that each count could have been tried separately, thereby making it impossible to prove Hickey’s predatory pattern of behavior.

In addition, she said rape cases involving incapacitated victims are difficult to prove because victims can’t remember all of the details of the sexual assaults.

There was a chance “he could’ve walked away” without any punishment, Carlstrom said.

Hickey’s victims, who were consulted about the plea deal, made victim-impact statements during Friday’s sentencing, according to The Stranger newspaper. Hickey did not speak.

A week after the rape case against Hickey was assigned to a Seattle police detective in spring 2016, he was the subject of a news story in The Stranger accusing him of posing online as a female porn recruiter. The Stranger described Hickey as a tech journalist who had done freelance work for the newspaper.

Only one of Hickey’s charged victims met Hickey through the porn ruse, and was raped in August 2014, charging papers say.

Hickey moved to Las Vegas in June 2016 and was arrested four months later. He has been in custody in the King County Jail since November 2016.

By pleading guilty to indecent liberties, a Class B felony sex offense, Hickey will have to register as a sex offender for 15 years upon his release from prison.

In addition, the Washington State Attorney General’s Office obtained a judgment against Hickey last year after suing him for running a series of fraudulent businesses created solely to trick women into posing nude and having sex with him. Hickey was accused of multiple violations of the state’s Consumer Protection Act and the Commercial Electronic Mail Act.

The judgment included $300,000 in civil penalties and $32,201 in costs and fees.