The former teacher denied that he ever touched his students, although he acknowledged fantasizing about them and, in a few instances, had "morphed" photographs of students onto pornographic images, according to the criminal complaint.

A former science teacher at the Seattle Academy, a prestigious private prep school, pleaded guilty Tuesday in federal court to possessing child pornography.

Gabriel Cronin, 42, was fired after his arrest in November after a cousin notified the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that Cronin had confided to members of the family that he had been addicted to child pornography for years and was seeking help.

Cronin appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge James P. Donohue, who accepted his guilty plea and ordered him to appear for sentencing before U.S. District Judge Ricardo Martinez on July 20. Documents indicate he faces a mandatory-minimum 10-year sentence and up to 10 years of supervision after that.

Cronin, who was the Robotics Club adviser, remains free on bond.

According to the charges, Cronin was confronted by a pair of detectives, and admitted to struggling with a sexual attraction to young girls for years. He said he was in therapy, was attempting to have relationships with adult women and “filled his calendar with activities such as rowing” to combat the desires. However, he said the longest he had been able to stay away from pornography was six weeks.

Cronin has repeatedly denied that he ever touched his students, although he acknowledged fantasizing about them and, in a few instances, had “morphed” photographs of students onto pornographic images, according to the criminal complaint. During a trip to Africa, he said, he downloaded pornography to his cellphone.

Police seized his school-owned laptop computer and found thousands of photographs of girls, who were clothed, some in erotic or suggestive poses. Detectives also found hundreds of photographs uploaded on the so-called “Dark Web” from a notorious Ukrainian pornography mill that exploited hundreds of young Eastern European girls and young teens.