Two former deputies claim the Sheriff’s Office tried to cover up ties to a weapon used in a murder-suicide, then retaliated against them when they tried to bring attention to what happened.

TACOMA — Former Pierce County sheriff’s deputies allege the agency tried to cover up how a man got access to a gun he used to killed his wife and then himself.

They also say the Sheriff’s Department used threats, violence and “fabricated charges” to retaliate against them for trying to bring attention to the issue, according to a lawsuit they filed against the county.

The Sheriff’s Department refuted those allegations and said the information the former deputies allege was covered up is documented in police reports.

“This is one that we’ll go all the way to the mat on if we need to, and we’re considering counter lawsuits,” sheriff’s spokesman Ed Troyer said Friday.

Deputies Daniel Bray and Joey Tracy seek unspecified damages in their lawsuit, which accuses the county of wrongful termination, emotional distress, malicious prosecution, defamation and invasion of privacy.

They joined the Sheriff’s Department in 2012 and were working for the agency’s Foothills detachment when they responded to the homicide-suicide April 17, 2015.

Their complaint, filed March 12 in Pierce County Superior Court, gives this account of what followed:

They learned 40-year-old David Annas fatally shot his wife, shot and injured her friend, then killed himself at the Annases’ Prairie Ridge home.

His wife, 33-year-old Regina Annas, had filed for a restraining order earlier that day. She wrote in court papers that her husband got upset when she said she wanted to leave him and that she feared he would hurt her.

While investigating, Bray and Tracy discovered that other deputies had served the protection order hours before the shooting and that one of them allegedly had handed Annas his loaded gun as he gathered his things. That gun was the weapon he used in the shooting.

“Both Bray and Tracy were some of the first responding officers to the scene,” said Meaghan Driscoll, one of the attorneys representing the former deputies. “When they arrived at the Annas murder-suicide scene, they started asking questions and learned that the gun had been provided to the abuser just a couple hours earlier when their colleagues had served him with the protection order.”

In addition to the protection order, Annas was prohibited from having guns because of a 2010 assault conviction in Pierce County.

Bray and Tracy told supervisors about the violation and allege that they were told to keep quiet.

When the former deputies refused to drop it, they say the Sheriff’s Department started to target and harass them.

Sheriff’s spokesman Troyer said that’s not true and that the information about the gun was documented in police reports from the incident.

He also said there were 10 different internal investigations into Bray and Tracy, prompted by fellow deputies and citizens who came forward. They were not finished, he said, because Tracy and Bray left the department before the investigations were finished.

The lawsuit alleges that the Sheriff’s Department started to “fabricate phony disciplinary actions against Bray and Tracy,” such as internal-affairs investigations.

Tracy was charged with custodial sexual misconduct and official misconduct after being accused of forcing a woman to have sex with him in his patrol car to avoid being arrested.

Prosecutors dropped the sexual-misconduct charge in October 2016, citing trouble with the evidence. In January 2017, prosecutors dropped the remaining official misconduct charge when they could no longer find the alleged victim.