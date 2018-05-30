John Reed was convicted of killing Patrick Shunn, 45, and his wife, Monique Patenaude, 46, near the couple's Oso-area home two years ago.

A man who killed two former neighbors near Oso and buried their bodies two years ago was found guilty Wednesday afternoon of two counts of murder.

Jurors in Snohomish County had been deliberating since Tuesday afternoon before convicting John Reed of one count of first-degree murder for the death of Patrick Shunn, 45, and one count of second-degree murder for the death of Shunn’s wife, Monique Patenaude, 46. The defense claimed that Reed, 55, acted in self-defense when he fatally shot the couple on April 11, 2016.

He was also convicted of one count of unlawful possession of a firearm.

Snohomish County Prosecutor Mark Roe decided not to seek the death penalty.

Reed had an ongoing feud with Shunn and Patenaude and threatened to shoot them after they cut brush next to his property in 2013, according to prosecutors. Deputies described Reed as an aggressive neighbor angered by various people after the deadly landslide next to his property in Oso that killed 43 people in 2014.

After the slide, Reed voluntarily sold his property to Snohomish County for $245,700 under a flood-mitigation program.

Several weeks before she was killed, Patenaude complained that Reed had been illegally squatting there, according to charging documents.

Prosecutors said Reed shot Patenaude three times when she returned home from running errands in Arlington during the late morning of April 11, 2016. Shunn was fatally shot later the same day when he returned home from work, charging documents say.

During the trial, Reed testified that he shot the couple in self-defense after they confronted him at his former property. He claimed he “panicked” and enlisted his brother, Tony Reed, to help him bury the couple’s bodies in a remote area near their home and stash the couple’s two vehicles.

In the weeks after the couple’s disappearance, the fugitive brothers were seen several times in Mexico. Tony Reed later surrendered to U.S. marshals near the Mexican border.

The bodies of Shunn and Patenaude were discovered after Tony Reed led investigators to their graves.

In July 2016, John Reed was arrested by Mexican authorities in the state of Sonora and taken to the U.S. border in Arizona. There, he was turned over to U.S. marshals.

Tony Reed pleaded guilty two counts of rendering criminal assistance. In exchange for the plea deal, he was sentenced to 14 months in prison.