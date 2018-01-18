Carlos Martinez was found guilty in 2015 of voyeurism and possession of depictions of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct for secretly videotaping a 15-year-old baby sitter while she took showers in his Monroe home.

EVERETT — A former Monroe police sergeant failed to convince a court to overturn a conviction for sex crimes involving his kids’ teenage baby sitter.

The Everett Herald reports the state Court of Appeals says Carlos Martinez’ argument was unpersuasive.

Martinez was found guilty in 2015 of voyeurism and possession of depictions of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct for secretly videotaping a 15-year-old baby sitter while she took showers in 2004 in the bathroom of his Monroe home.

Martinez, who spent nearly two decades as a police officer in Monroe, was sentenced to 14 months in prison — time he has yet to serve while pursuing his appeals.

Martinez argued his rights were violated when detectives examined a mirror image of his computer hard drive without a warrant.