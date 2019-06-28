A former Microsoft executive who had what a federal judge called an “absolute dream job” as the six-figure-salaried director of sports marketing for the software giant was sentenced on Friday to 28 months in prison and ordered to pay a $50,000 fine for using his position to steal dozens of Super Bowl tickets and embezzle $775,000 in cash before he was caught in a cover-up by company investigators.

Jeff Tran, 45, who pleaded guilty to wire fraud in January, was at a loss to explain to U.S. District Judge Ricardo Martinez exactly why he committed the thefts, except to say that he was “going through a difficult time” after the deaths of two close friends — one by suicide, the other by overdose — and an illness that left his mother needing a kidney transplant. Evidence showed he never spent any of the money and paid it all back after he was caught.

“I still struggle with what was going through my mind,” Tran told Martinez, who at a hearing on Friday asked Tran what he thinks when he looks in the mirror. The judge said he believed Tran was truly remorseful and apologetic, and said he struggled to understand Tran’s motivation.

“I had settled into a very dark place,” Tran said. “I just completely went off the rails.”

Tran was indicted in October 2018 after Microsoft officials alerted the FBI that Tran, who oversaw the company’s promotional relationship with the National Football League, had solicited the $775,000 payment from a vendor purportedly for services related to the 2017 Super Bowl. The five-count indictment alleged Tran funneled the payment to his own bank account and then asked the vendor to help cover it up, threatening to remove the business from a preferred vendor list if it didn’t.

Prosecutors say Tran tried to solicit a second, $670,000 payment through a fraudulent invoice and was planning to ask for a third for $500,000, but was caught.

He pleaded guilty to a single count of wire fraud in January. Wire fraud carries a possible prison sentence of up to 20 years.

As part of a plea agreement, Tran admitted to stealing blocks of Super Bowl tickets and Super Bowl tailgate-party tickets belonging to Microsoft and selling them at a profit to ticket vendors. Part of his job was to decide which Microsoft employees would receive Super Bowl tickets. In one instance, he sold an unnamed Microsoft employee a pair of the free tickets for $12,400 and pocketed the money, according to the indictment.

On Friday, Assistant U.S. Attorney Seth Wilkinson asked Martinez to impose a three-year prison term and a $40,000 fine, still well below the recommended federal sentencing guideline advisory range of 51 to 63 months. He described Tran as a conniving embezzler who “dipped his toe in the water” as a thief by stealing a dozen Super Bowl tickets in 2016 and selling them for $41,200.

When “nobody noticed” and he didn’t get caught, Wilkinson said, Tran devised a scheme involving fake invoices submitted to vulnerable vendors who wouldn’t question them because they feared losing Microsoft as a client.

When Super Bowl LI rolled around in 2017, Tran stole 63 game tickets and 90 tailgate party tickets, pocketing $208,200, according to the plea agreement.

“Here, he completed the crime, and would wait to see if he would get caught, and when he didn’t, he does it again,” Wilkinson told the court. “That is about as calculated as crime gets.”

Wilkinson also downplayed the defense proposition that Tran’s crimes were fueled by depression and an admitted drug problem. “There’s no explanation as to how that caused him to go out and steal over a million dollars,” particularly when he wasn’t spending the money and was making “hundreds of thousands of dollars” at his job.

“These are events in life that people deal with,” the prosecutor said. ” They are not a perfect storm for fraud.”

Martinez said Tran could “self-surrender” on Sept. 15, at the request of his defense attorneys, so he could “spend the summer with his children” and allow his wife to continue working until they return to school.