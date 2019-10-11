Former Seattle Impact indoor soccer team owner Dion Earl was sentenced Friday to 12 years in prison by an Arizona judge for having sexually assaulted and abused two women hired to babysit his children.

Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Suzanne Cohen handed down the sentence with one of the victims and her mother, stepfather and grandmother watching from the spectator gallery. They reacted emotionally when Cohen ignored Earl’s late, tearful courtroom plea that he be granted leniency as a first-time felony offender and temporarily let out at Christmas to see his three children.

In a written plea to the judge on Thursday, Earl had requested he be granted probation and let off with time served. Instead, Cohen issued a sentence midway between the 7 to 17 years Earl faced for his conviction on six criminal counts — including sexual assault, sexual abuse and kidnapping — while also placing him on lifetime supervised probation. The nearly two years Earl spent in jail awaiting trial counts toward the sentence as time already served.

Earl, 47, a former Seattle Pacific star and Seattle Sea Dogs indoor and Sounders outdoor “A-League” player in the 1990s, had been found guilty in an August jury trial stemming from the 2017 cases — with the prosecution aided by two former Impact female dance team members flown to Arizona to testify. The former dance team members had no firsthand involvement in the case Earl was on trial for, but gave detailed accounts of Earl sexually assaulting and fondling them in 2014 — accusations they later successfully sued him for but could not get King County prosecutors to file criminal charges on.

After the guilty verdict seven weeks ago, O.D. Harris, the stepfather of the victim that attended Friday’s sentencing, had dubbed Earl a “West Coast Predator” based on the trial testimony of his pattern of sexually abusive behavior toward women in incidents in Arizona, Seattle, Las Vegas and pleaded with any additional victims to come forward.

In the courtroom Friday, Harris’s wife and the victim’s mother, Elizabeth Ward, urged the judge to send Earl a harsh message. “He has assaulted multple women during a 20-year timeframe with no accountabilty at all,” Ward said. “Seattle failed us, your honor. I do not want Arizona to fail us. He left Seattle and has continued his terrorizing of young women here in Arizona and across the U.S.”

Advertising

After Friday’s sentence was handed down, Benjamin Taylor, a lawyer representing the victims, said, “Dion Earl has terrorized many women, and today, justice was served.”

The Impact dance team disbanded shortly after and the majority of Earl’s players quit in protest over the alleged 2014 assaults and his overall management of the Kent-based indoor soccer squad. Earl was forced to dissolve the Impact — playing its first season in the Major Arena Soccer League — and sell local territorial rights to the Tacoma Stars soon after a Seattle Times story in December 2014 on the allegations and history of accusations against Earl of inappropriate behavior toward women.

At least five protection orders had been taken out against him by women claiming harassment and threats between 1998 and 2011, while Earl was fired from a high school coaching job in Bellevue in 1998 for allegedly asking a female student out on a date and convicted of non-felony assault after a 1999 argument with his sister.

Earl was also the lone suspect in a 2009 rape investigation by Kirkland police into an alleged attack on a massage parlor therapist, but the case was closed due to a lack of evidence.

Kirkland police reopened the case shortly after Earl’s October 2017 arrest in Arizona and he was charged last June with second-degree rape. The plan now that his Arizona case is done is to extradite Earl back to Seattle to face the rape charge, though a spokesman for the King County prosecutor’s office said Friday the timing is not yet clear.

Earl, who maintained dual residences in Kent and Mesa, Arizona, and traveled on business between both, had throughout his trial dismissed as “lies’’ the claims made by the babysitters, ages 18 and 21, the Seattle women and also a former nanny who testified he’d molested her in Las Vegas in another case that wasn’t prosecuted.

Advertising

Prosecutor Yigael Cohen had asked the judge to issue the maximum sentence allowable, calling Earl a “predator” that demonstrated no remorse for his crimes. But Earl’s lawyer, Jesus Acosta, urged the judge to sentence him only for the crimes he’d been convicted of and “not what we believe that he’s done in the past.”

In a presentencing letter submitted Thursday to the judge, Earl maintained his innocence, saying he was only guilty of “unprofessional” behavior by reciprocating sexual advances made toward him by the babysitters.

“I don’t have an evil, malicious, slandering let alone kidnapping or assaulting bone in my body,’’ Earl wrote.

He added: “In the game of sport, or in this case life, I was always taught to win with grace and lose with class. I was also taught to play the game fair. … I can honestly look myself in the mirror and say I honestly gave the truth and every ounce of myself to you.’’

Earl asked for “a second chance in life’’ by being released on probation with time served so he could spend time with his children ages 6, 7 and 9.

Supportive letters were also provided by his mother, sister, brother-in-law and his ex-wife, Laurel, who filed for divorce shortly before his 2017 arrest.

Earl’s sister wrote that, as she became a young adult, she “observed Dion’s behavior and character changing.’’

She added she lacks “the medical answers as to why this took place’’ but asked the judge to reunite Earl with his family so they can “help Dion with any treatment he may need to balance his behavior and be the best version of himself and be there for his young children.’’

But in a victim impact statement read to the court Friday on behalf of the former babysitter that couldn’t attend the hearing, she said her life has been filled with stress and depression since Earl assaulted her. “I honestly, truly believe he never needs to see the light of day again,” she said. “My heart goes out to the other victims. I’m so sorry that this one man has affected our lives in the most toxic and negative way possible and that we all have to go through the aftermath together.”