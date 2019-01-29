The suit alleges that a mentally ill inmate known to pose a danger to other inmates attacked his cellmate, causing severe injuries.

A former King County jail inmate filed a lawsuit against the county Tuesday, alleging that he was severely beaten by a mentally ill cellmate known to pose a danger to others.

The suit, filed in King County Superior Court, was brought by Toby Meagher, through his mother, Geraldine McNamara, who has power of attorney over his affairs.

It alleges that Meagher, while housed in the jail in July, was placed in a cell with Troy Leae, who “bashed Mr. Meagher’s face against the cell’s steel sink and stomped on his head, which bounced hard against the concrete floor.” The attack continued until jail staff tackled and tased Leae, according to the suit.

Meagher shouldn’t have been placed into the cell because Leae had been classified an “ultra security” inmate based on his history of violence against fellow inmates, the suit alleges. Leae should have been placed in separate housing under jail policy, it says.

The suit seeks unspecified general and punitive damages on behalf of Meagher, who is alleged to have suffered continuing physical and mental injuries.

It also names five jail employees as defendants.

A spokeswoman for the jail couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.

This is a developing story and will be updated.