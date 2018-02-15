Federal prosecutors say that Raphael Sanchez stole the identities of several people "in various stages of immigration proceedings" to defraud credit-card companies.

The chief counsel for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in Seattle pleaded guilty Thursday to stealing immigrants’ identities to defraud credit-card companies.

Raphael A. Sanchez, 44, pleaded guilty to wire fraud and aggravated identity theft before U.S. Magistrate John Weinberg in U.S. District Court in Seattle. Sentencing was set for May 12.

Wire fraud is punishable by up to 30 years in prison and up to a $1 million fine. Aggravated identity theft carries a mandatory two-year prison sentence and up to a $250,000 fine. Under a plea agreement, the defense and prosecution will jointly recommend a four-year sentence, although the judge is not bound by that agreement.

The Justice Department alleged that Sanchez stole the identities of seven people “in various stages of immigration proceedings” to defraud credit-card companies, including American Express, Bank of America and Capital One, out of more than $190,000.

In the plea agreement, Sanchez admitted to using the ICE database to find would-be immigrants whose IDs he could use to obtain the credit cards. He claimed three immigrants as dependents on his 2014-15 tax returns.

Under the plea agreement, Department of Justice public-integrity lawyers agreed not to charge a number of other offenses, but will use them for sentencing purposes.

Sanchez resigned from the agency Monday.

According to the charges, in April 2016, Sanchez sent an email from his government account to his Yahoo account that included personal information pertaining to a Chinese national identified only as R.H., The Associated Press reported. The information Sanchez sent included an image of R.H.’s U.S. permanent resident card, the biographical page of R.H.’s Chinese passport and a utility bill in R.H.’s name.

According to a statement released Thursday by defense attorney Cassandra Stamm, Sanchez is “a good person who has made serious mistakes.”

“He has voluntarily surrendered to effectively begin serving his forthcoming sentence of imprisonment today,” the statement said. “Mr. Sanchez looks forward to to fully repaying all those affected by his crimes.”

In April 2016, Jonathan Love, a former ICE prosecutor in Seattle, was sentenced to 30 days in prison for forging a document to make it look like a Mexican citizen who wanted to stay in the U.S. was not eligible to do so. Love was an assistant chief counsel for ICE before his resignation.