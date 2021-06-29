A former Disney Channel star, Kyle Massey, has been charged in King County Superior Court after being accused of sending sexually explicit messages to a 13-year-old in late 2018 and early 2019, according to prosecutors.

Massey, a 29-year-old who starred on Disney Channel shows “That’s So Raven” and “Cory in the House” in the 2000s, was charged in King County Superior Court earlier this month with a felony count of communication with a minor for immoral purposes, prosecutors said.

According to charging documents, Massey had known the victim since she was 4 years old and began sending her sexually explicit messages and photos between December 2018 and January 2019, when she was 13 and Massey was 27. The girl lived in Seattle at the time.

The King County Sheriff’s Office began investigating in February 2020 when the victim’s mother reported Massey had been sending explicit messages over Snapchat to her daughter. She told deputies she had voiced these accusations in a 2019 civil lawsuit against Massey in California — where he lives — but that her lawyers “stated Massey didn’t have enough money to make the case worth it,” the charges said.

The 2019 complaint alleged the victim met Massey at Universal Studios when she was 4 and stayed in touch throughout the years because she wanted to pursue a career in entertainment, People magazine reported.

In 2018, she reached out to him about auditioning for a role in a reboot of “Cory in the House” and told him she was in eighth grade at the time, according to People.

A few days after the complaint was filed, Massey “unequivocally and categorically” denied the accusations and said “no child should ever be exposed to sexually explicit materials,” People reported. In a statement, he said the victim’s attorneys “demanded $1.5M threatening to go public to destroy my career if I did not comply” and called the lawsuit an extortion attempt.

The complaint was dismissed and the victim’s mother eventually called the King County Sheriff’s Office because she “didn’t want Massey to do this to other children,” the charges said.

Massey’s attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

According to the June charges, Massey allegedly reached out to the victim again on Instagram in December 2018 — when she was 13 — and asked that she add him on Snapchat. Around the same time, Massey reached out to the girl’s mother to ask her to send her daughter down to Los Angeles, saying she could stay with him and his girlfriend, a sheriff’s office report said.

Once the victim added Massey on Snapchat, he started sending her sexually explicit photos and videos, the report said.

The Department of Judicial Administration sent a summons to Massey’s Los Angeles address, which was returned to the sender last week, according to the prosecutors said.

Massey did not appear at his arraignment Monday morning, according to a spokesperson for the prosecutor’s office. The hearing has been rescheduled to July 12 at the King County Courthouse.