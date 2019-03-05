Records show six women have sued the city and its employee, David Frick, over the voyeurism after Frick admitted to videotaping the women in 2015.
BELLINGHAM, Wash. (AP) — A former longtime Bellingham city employee and Special Olympics coach will go to prison for having child pornography and videotaping female employees in a changing area at the Arne Hanna Aquatic Center in 2015.
The Bellingham Herald reports 56-year-old David Frick was sentenced Monday in Whatcom Superior Court for one count of viewing depictions of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct and four counts of voyeurism.
Frick pleaded guilty to the charges in November.
In July 2016, Bellingham police acting on a tip linked Frick to child pornography being uploaded to a website. Police later found he had hundreds of images and that he had posted in chat rooms associated with child pornography and child molestation.
Records show six women have sued the city and Frick over the voyeurism after Frick admitted to videotaping the women in 2015.
