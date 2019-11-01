Five teenage boys were apprehended by police Halloween night after they stole a PT Cruiser, drove it through Burien and White Center and shot a pellet gun at trick-or-treaters and their parents, according to the King County Sheriff’s Office.

The teens allegedly stole the car from a King County address on Thursday and began shooting at people on the streets indiscriminately, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies got a call around 7:30 p.m. that a car with a group of people inside was driving around shooting at people with a pellet gun near Southwest 144th Place and 15th Avenue in Burien, said Sgt. Ryan Abbott, a spokesman for the sheriff’s office.

He said at least one child and one adult were reported to have been hit with a pellet, but they were not seriously injured. The adult who was hit identified the car as a PT Cruiser, Abbott said.

About an hour and a half later, employees at a Safeway in White Center reported that a group of people had stolen a case of beer and fled in a PT Cruiser.

When deputies found the car at 17th Avenue Southwest and Southwest 98th Street, the five young people tried to run away but were soon caught, Abbott said. He said deputies confirmed that the same car was involved in both reported incidents.

An 18-year-old in the group was taken into custody, and the four who were under 18 were released to their parents, Abbott said.

“They are lucky that no one was injured,” Abbott said Friday morning.