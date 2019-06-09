Yakima County sheriff’s deputies are investigating multiple shootings in the White Swan area Saturday evening.

Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice confirmed that one person who was taken to Astria Regional Medical Center with a gunshot wound has died and that an autopsy will be scheduled.

KAPP-TV reported earlier Saturday that five people have died in the area after several shootings, but neither Curtice or the sheriff’s office would confirm that.

