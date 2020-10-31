Five people were shot early Saturday morning at a Halloween party near Sumner by an unidentified suspect, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.

The sheriff’s department said all of the victims — four men and one woman — were transported to area hospitals with serious, but not life-threatening injuries.

According to police, when deputies arrived at the location, a home on 127th Avenue East near Valley Avenue East, they learned that several people had heard about the party on social media and showed up uninvited. An argument allegedly occurred, and an unidentified male suspect reportedly fired multiple shots toward a group of partygoers.

The sheriff’s department said the suspect, described as Hispanic with a medium build and curly hair, fled before deputies arrived shortly after 12:30 a.m.

The incident remains under investigation. Tips can be sent to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department via its Facebook page, or to Crime Stoppers using the “P3 Tips” smartphone app. The Sheriff’s department says a reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for information that leads directly an arrest and charges filed in this case.