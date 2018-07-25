Police haven't yet determined motives or relationships between the shooters and the victims.

Tacoma police said it arrested two adults and three teenagers for second-degree murder, after two men were killed in a shooting on Tuesday.

Shots were fired around 8 p.m. near 44th Street and Portland Avenue, Tacoma police spokeswoman Loretta Cool said Wednesday. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a wounded man on the roadway, who was later pronounced dead by medics.

Police received a call from a nearby hospital notifying them of a second man who had been shot. He died shortly after arriving. Both victims were in their early 20s.

Cool said one man, one woman, two teen males and one teen female have been arrested on suspicion of involvement in the shooting.

“The detectives were working through the night,” Cool said. “We did have a lot of citizens that came forward as witnesses.”

Police haven’t determined motives or relationships between the shooters and the victims. The investigation is ongoing.