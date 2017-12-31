Mexican authorities say a rented van carrying seven people from Washington state crashed on a winding coastal highway Friday night, killing five of them and 10 people in all.

ACAPULCO, Mexico (AP) — Mexican authorities report that five members of a Washington family were among 10 people killed in a fiery car crash on a coastal highway in southern Mexico.

Guerrero state security spokesman Roberto Alvarez Heredia said in a statement Sunday that the crash late Friday, on a two-lane highway between the coastal resort of Zihuataneo and the city of Acapulco, also left two other Washington residents hospitalized with serious injuries.

The U.S. Embassy in Mexico City confirmed only that “several” U.S. citizens were killed in an accident. Calls Sunday to the embassy for additional details were not returned.

The dead from Washington State were listed in a news release from the Ministry of Civil Protection and posted by a local news station as Gaspar Gómez Gómez, 46; María De Los Ángel González Gómez, 45; Denisse Gómez González, 26; David Zúñiga Gómez, 4, and Alexa Zúñiga Gómez, 1. The injured were listed as Geovanny Gómez González, 18, and Luis Ángel Zúñiga Gómez, 8.

Social media posts indicate the family had been living in Tacoma.

They were traveling with two locals, described as a driver and co-pilot, in an Express Van which was involved in a collision with a motorcycle and another vehicle. All of the vehicles were engulfed in flames, according to officials. The driver and co-pilot were killed, police said.

Two people on the motorcycle were killed and the driver of the other vehicle died, officials said.

The van was rented and the crash occurred at milepost 85 of the Federal Highway Acapulco–Zihuatanejo near the municipality of Tecpan de Galeana.