The Kitsap County Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the blazes that have taken place around Illahee Preserve over the past two weeks.
BREMERTON, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say the seven fires that occurred in or near a nature preserve in Bremerton since mid-August are believed to be suspicious and connected.
Fire Marshal David Lynam says all of the fires were set in brush and were extinguished quickly.
Authorities have not identified a suspect, but the fire marshal’s office said Monday that a white male — described to be in his mid-20s, about six feet tall, very thin and wearing a hooded jacket — was seen near the last fire scene over the weekend.
The Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office is assisting with the investigation.
Information from: Kitsap Sun, http://www.kitsapsun.com/