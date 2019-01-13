The fire began on one boat and quickly spread to at least two others. It is unclear whether anyone has been injured.

Three boats burned and a man was taken to Harborview Medical Center with minor injuries after a fire broke out Sunday night on the north side of Lakewood Morrage, located in the 4400 block of Lake Washington Boulevard South, according to the Seattle Fire Department.

The fire broke out on a pleasure boat around 9:15 p.m. and quickly spread to two other boats and threatened a third as firefighters raced to stretch fire hoses to extinguish the flames. The boats were cut loose but then re-secured as firefighters brought the blaze under control around 10 p.m.

A 59-year-old man was taken by ambulance with minor injuries.