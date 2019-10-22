Detectives believe a fire inside a Fred Meyer in Seattle’s Lake City neighborhood Tuesday night was intentionally set, according to the Seattle Police Department.

Firefighters responded to the store in the 13000 block of Lake City Way Northeast around 7 p.m., and they found a large blaze on the second floor, according to the Seattle police and fire departments.

The fire was extinguished within an hour, and no injuries were reported.

Detectives were reviewing surveillance video Tuesday night, hoping to identify a suspect.