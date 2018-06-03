Principal’s lawyer says he wasn’t given an opportunity to defend himself during an appeal by teachers at Surprise Lake Middle School;.

FIFE, Wash. (AP) — A school board in Fife has determined that one of its middle school principals sexually harassed teachers under his supervision.

The News Tribune reported Friday that teachers at Surprise Lake Middle School complained to the Fife School District about being sexual harassed by principal Jim Snider.

After district administrators concluded in November that the allegations didn’t amount to misconduct or district policy violation, four teachers appealed.

The board investigated and wrote in a letter to teachers last month that it found evidence of sexual harassment.

Assistant district superintendent Ben Ramirez said he could not comment. He says Snider is on special assignment at the district office.

Snider’s lawyer, Alan Harvey, said Snider wasn’t included in the appeal process nor given a chance to defend himself in a closed board hearing in April.

The teachers’ lawyer, Lara Hruska, said the teachers remain uncomfortable with Snider working in the district.