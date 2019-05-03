A 16-year-old suspected of being an accomplice in a robbery that ended in the fatal shooting of a Puyallup store clerk was charged as an adult with murder on Friday.

Robbrie Purdell Thompson, 16, was charged Pierce County Superior Court with aggravated murder, murder, robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery, all in the first-degree, as well as unlawful possession of a firearm and assault, according to charging documents.

Thompson is being held at Remann Hall Juvenile Detention Center in lieu of $2 million bail.

Prosecutors allege that Thompson and 16-year-old Franklin Wainaina Thuo, both from Federal Way, walked into the Handy Corner market in Puyallup around 5 p.m. on April 27 with guns.

Owner Soon Ja Nam, 79, was working in the store. Nam’s husband told police he was in their home next to the store when he heard his wife yell. Prosecutors believe she was shot in the back by Thuo, but they are awaiting forensic analysis, according to charges.

When Nam’s husband reached the store, he watched his wife fall to the ground. She told him to open the register and then lost consciousness. Nam’s husband said one of the teens pointed a gun at him and that he opened the register to allow him to take cash, according to charges.

Advertising

A longtime customer walked into the store just as one of the teens was leaving and saw the other teen robbing the store with a gun, according to charges.

Prosecutors believe Thompson left the store right after Nam was shot. Witnesses told detectives the teen who exited the store, who matched the description of Thompson, got into a parked car and pounded on the steering wheel, clearly upset. They told detectives he drove out of the parking lot but returned soon after to pick up the other teen, according to charges.

The suspects’ car was found in Federal Way the next day, missing its license plates. Detectives were searching for Thuo, who they said was associated with the car, when his body was found along the shoreline of a nearby marina in northeast Tacoma, according to the sheriff’s office. It appeared the teen had been in the water for several hours.

The Pierce County Medical Examiner’s office said Thuo died of a gunshot wound to the head and ruled his death a homicide.

Detectives identified Thompson from a Snapchat video that multiple people submitted to law enforcement, according to charges. The video, which was posted about half an hour before the robbery, allegedly shows Thompson and Thuo in a car, smiling, wearing blue gloves and holding guns, according to charges. Witnesses said the robbers were wearing blue gloves, according to charges.

Thompson was arrested Wednesday morning in a Northeast Tacoma parking lot. Detectives said Thompson told them he and Thuo decided to rob the store, which was near Thuo’s church, but after Thompson went into the store, he said he changed his mind and decided not to participate in the robbery, according to charges.

After receiving a search warrant for Thompson’s home, detectives found a handgun similar to the one seen in the video, according to charges.

Pierce County sheriff’s spokesman Ed Troyer said Thompson is a suspect in the killing of Thuo. The sheriff’s office is not looking for any other suspects and is still investigating Thuo’s death, Troyer said. Additional charges may be brought against Thompson in the future, according to charging documents.