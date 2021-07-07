A Federal Way police officer shot a man who authorities say was yelling and breaking windows outside the Eastwind Motel on Tuesday morning.

The man was in critical condition Tuesday night in the intensive care unit at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, according to hospital spokesperson Susan Gregg.

Officers responded to reports of a disturbance in the 33200 block of Pacific Highway South in Federal Way just after 11 a.m., Federal Way police said in a statement. According to 911 callers, a man was “breaking windows and challenging people to fight,” police said.

The man fled before officers arrived, according to police.

Less than an hour later, 911 callers reported the man had returned and was armed with a knife. According to police, he came at the officer and motel manager, and had grabbed the manager when the officer fired his gun, police said.

According to KOMO News, the man was experiencing a mental health crisis when he was shot.

The officer has been placed on paid administrative leave, which is standard department policy.

The Valley Independent Investigation Team has taken over the independent investigation, while the Federal Way Police Department will conduct a separate, internal review of what led to the shooting.

No further information was immediately available.