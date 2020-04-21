Federal Way police are investigating the shooting death of a 19-year-old man Monday night in the city’s Westway neighborhood.

Several people called 911 after hearing gunfire around 10:40 p.m., said Cmdr. Kurt Schwan. Police officers who were in the area also heard gunfire and located the victim in the 33400 block of 21st Avenue Southwest, near the Westway Community Center, he said. Despite attempts to save him, the man died at the scene.

Schwan said detectives have been scouring the area for video-surveillance footage, but as of Tuesday afternoon, he was unaware whether any footage had been located. He said police do not yet have a suspect description.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Federal Way Police Department’s nonemergency line, 253-835-2121.