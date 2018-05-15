Police and Federal Way Mayor Jim Ferrell have long said they believed the killings were related, but Tuesday's announcement was the first major break in the deaths.

Federal Way police announced Tuesday they have solved a string of homicides that occurred over a few weeks in the spring of 2016.

Police are expected to forward the criminal cases against three suspects to King County prosecutors in connection with the deadly shootings that occurred in Federal Way between April 3 and May 10 of that year, police said.

Justice Henderson, 19, the man identified as the primary suspect, was 17 at the time of the deadly shootings, Police Chief Andy Hwang said during a news conference. Henderson is in prison on an unrelated attempted murder conviction out of Pierce County after he shot and wounded his grandmother’s ex-boyfriend, according to court records.

Hwang said the first Federal Way victim, Jeffrey McLaren, was killed during a robbery. He said the other three homicides were “completely random, by chance.”

Hwang called Henderson a “spree killer.”

“He simply lost his moral compass,” he said.

Two other men are also to be charged in connection with the homicides, he said.

Police and Federal Way Mayor Jim Ferrell have long said they believed the killings were related, but Tuesday’s announcement was the first indication of a major break in the deaths.

The homicides occurred on:

April 3: McLaren, 19, was found fatally shot at apartments at 33131 First Ave. S.W., about two months after he was involved in a deadly shooting in Tacoma. According to a search warrant, McLaren fatally shot Dylan Lee Oman, 18, in Tacoma in January after Oman had tried to shoot McLaren in an “ambush-style attack.” McLaren fired first; Pierce County prosecutors determined that he acted in self-defense, and he was not charged.

May 9: Alex J. Kelley, 26, of Seattle, was smoking on a porch around 1 a.m. when he was killed at a Federal Way apartment complex in the 1300 block of Southwest Campus Drive. He died from a gunshot wound to the torso.

May 10: Frank Cohens Jr., a Tacoma man, was found slumped over in a parked car in the 2200 block of South 333rd Street at 12:17 a.m. He died from multiple gunshot wounds, according to investigators.

May 10: Adam Edward Gutierrez, 30, of Tacoma was out running with his dog when he was shot multiple times in the 1800 block of Southwest 356th Street at 11:12 p.m.

In part because of the homicides, South King County cities of of Des Moines, Federal Way, Kent and Auburn together had more homicides than Seattle in 2016, despite having less than half the population.