Federal Way police said officers shot a man Monday afternoon after he pointed his gun at them. The man was taken to Harborview Medical Center and is expected to survive, according to police.

Police said they responded to an attempted carjacking at the Elephant Car Wash on Pacific Highway South when the man ran away.

According to police, the man, who is in his 30s, then attempted to carjack two more vehicles, including one in the parking lot of a Panera Bread cafe. Police said they shot the man on South 320th Street and 23rd Avenue South when he turned and pointed his gun at them.

Police officers said they rendered aid until medics arrived and no other officers or citizens were injured. The officers will be placed on administrative leave and the Valley Independent Investigation Team will review the shooting.

Further details were not immediately available Monday evening.