The Federal Way Police Department said the man had been threatening two other men with a gun before officers arrived.
One man was shot and killed after he pointed a gun at two Federal Way police officers late Monday night, police said.
According to the Federal Way Police Department, the man threatened two other men with a gun at South 316th Street and Pacific Highway South about 10:30 p.m., and police were called.
Two officers were nearby and arrived quickly, police said. The man pointed the weapon at the officers, who both “simultaneously fired their service weapons,” according to a police statement early Tuesday.
The man, who will be publicly identified by the King County Medical Examiner’s Office, was declared dead at the scene.
The officers, who were not injured, have been placed on paid administrative leave while an investigation into the shooting is conducted by the Valley Investigation Team.
