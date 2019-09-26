A 21-year-old Federal Way man has been charged with first-degree premeditated murder in the May 13 shooting death of 17-year-old Todd Beamer High School student Cameron Wilson.

A warrant was issued Monday for the suspect, Shawn Cooke.

According to documents filed this week in Pierce County Superior Court, Wilson was believed to have stolen a “large quantity” of marijuana earlier this year from a friend of Cooke.

Wilson’s friends told Fife Police Department detectives that Cooke contacted Wilson on May 12 and told the teen to meet him in the parking lot of Domino’s Pizza so he could fight the person from whom the marijuana was stolen, according to charging documents. Cooke reportedly told Wilson that if he did not show up to the parking lot, Cooke would bring a gun and hunt him down, the charging documents allege.

Wilson’s body was later found in that parking lot.

Police canvassing the area retrieved video footage from the Fife Motel that showed a person wearing clothes similar to Wilson’s walking toward the pizza shop shortly after midnight May 13, the documents say.

Video taken from Camping World at the north end of the parking area showed what appeared to be a silver Chrysler Sebring with no front license plate entering the parking lot a few minutes later, police and prosecutors allege.

Footage shows the person approaching the car, and within 20 seconds, the car turning on its headlights and speeding away, according to charging documents.

Cooke is the registered owner of a silver Chrysler Sebring and had recently been stopped by Federal Way police for lacking a front license plate, according to police and court documents.

When police later found Cooke driving a Ford Explorer and asked him about the Sebring, he said he’d lost the car and the keys, according to the charging document. Cooke told officers that if the car was in the parking lot where Wilson was shot, he wasn’t driving it, according to the document.

The owner of 777 Auto in Tacoma told police detectives that Cooke bought the Explorer at his dealership on the afternoon of May 13 and insisted it be registered in his girlfriend’s name, according to court documents.

Cooke had purchased the Sebring at the same dealership, the owner reportedly told detectives, explaining that each vehicle he sells is equipped with a GPS unit that is active until the vehicle is paid in full, according to court documents. The GPS showed the Sebring was near Cooke’s apartment on May 12 and 13, during the time Cooke said he had lost the car, according to the charges.

The Sebring was found a few days later by the side of a road. Inside, detectives found a backpack that contained various drugs, a stolen handgun and a purse that also contained a handgun.