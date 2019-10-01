A Federal Way man charged in the killing of a 17-year-old in Fife this year was arrested in the New Orleans area Tuesday, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

Shawn Cooke, 21, was arrested in Metairie, Louisiana, by the agency’s New Orleans Task Force, according to a statement from the agency. Authorities believe he relocated there with the help of family or friends.

Cooke was charged with first-degree murder in September in connection with the fatal shooting of Todd Beamer High School student Cameron Wilson on May 13 outside a Domino’s Pizza in Fife. A warrant was issued for Cooke’s arrest last week.

According to charging documents, prosecutors believe Cooke told Wilson to meet him in the parking lot to fight a person he said Wilson stole marijuana from. Cooke reportedly also told Wilson he would hunt him down with a gun if he didn’t show up, according to charges.

Fife Police located surveillance footage they said shows a person wearing clothes similar to Wilson’s walk toward a car in the parking lot just after midnight and the car speeding away within 20 seconds.

Cooke, who owns a car matching the car in the surveillance footage, told police he had lost the car and keys, but GPS data showed the car was near his apartment on May 12 and 13, according to charges. Cooke had purchased a new car under his girlfriend’s name the afternoon after the shooting, according to charges.

Police found the car seen in the surveillance footage by the side of a road a few days later, with a backpack inside containing various drugs, a stolen handgun and a purse that also contained a handgun.

Cooke will be extradited to Washington, and officials are investigating potential new crimes in Louisiana, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

Information from The Seattle Times archives included in this report.