Authorities say a Federal Way father has been arrested in the shooting of his son.

Police spokeswoman Cathy Schrock said investigators responded to a domestic disturbance Sunday morning and arrested the 47-year-old father at the home where the two lived together. The 27-year-old son was transported to Harborview Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, Schrock said.

Schrock said the department was still conducting a complete investigation Sunday afternoon.